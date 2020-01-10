Cigar Festival coming to Lincoln Jan. 17

The 13th annual Nebraska Cigar Festival on Friday, Jan. 17, will bring together cigar enthusiasts to enjoy cigars from around the world, meet with cigar representatives and visit with local cigar shop and cigar bar teams. The event will take place at the Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 West O St.

"We’re excited to welcome our friends and meet new friends at this year’s event," said Stacy Ann Griffin, chief cigar enthusiast. "This is one of the premier opportunities in the region to meet other cigar enthusiasts, try a variety of cigars and visit with cigar reps, both nationally and locally."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees will also have an opportunity to see live demonstrations of cigar rolling from Master Cigar Roller Corey Frisbee.

Attendees must be 21 or older and able to produce a valid ID at the door. This event allows smoking in an indoor environment, which is possible due to a temporary waiver issued by the State of Nebraska.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/nebraska-cigar-festival-2020-tickets-83048457171.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0