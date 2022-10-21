CHS reduces dog adoption fees thru Oct. 31

Now through Oct. 31, the Capital Humane Society offers discounted adoption fees on dogs and puppies five months and older at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th St.

Both of CHS's facilities are caring for several dogs and puppies that need new homes. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies five months and older will be reduced 50% during the promotion. License and rabies deposits may apply.

Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center are Tuesday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 402-441-4488, extension 1 (for the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center) or extension 2 (for CHS's Admissions and Assessment Center).