Christy: Bolt’s coaching approach will be similar to Erstad’s

Moving forward with Nebraska baseball in 2020, as things change they will stay the same …

“Coach (Darin) Erstad and Coach (Will) Bolt are pretty similar,” said Husker Assistant Baseball Coach Jeff Christy on Jan. 6 to Lincoln Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon. “We’re going to concentrate on maximum effort with deliberate intent, maximum awareness as our guys are going to be very knowledgeable about baseball and maximum speed. That’s speed in different areas, mind as well as legs and body.”

As Bolt heads into his first season as head coach, Christy said this Husker baseball team has all the ingredients to be highly competitive and see continued success.

“Top talent is there in our lineup, but we’re always trying to build depth on our team,” said Christy, who will be taking over as the pitching and catching coach for the Bolt-led Huskers. “The biggest thing moving forward is going to be communication. We’re going to let these players know how they stand on the team, daily – just what is going on with them and their place on the team.