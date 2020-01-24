Christy: Bolt’s coaching approach will be similar to Erstad’s

Moving forward with Nebraska baseball in 2020, as things change they will stay the same …
“Coach (Darin) Erstad and Coach (Will) Bolt are pretty similar,” said Husker Assistant Baseball Coach Jeff Christy on Jan. 6 to Lincoln Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon. “We’re going to concentrate on maximum effort with deliberate intent, maximum awareness as our guys are going to be very knowledgeable about baseball and maximum speed. That’s speed in different areas, mind as well as legs and body.”
As Bolt heads into his first season as head coach, Christy said this Husker baseball team has all the ingredients to be highly competitive and see continued success.
“Top talent is there in our lineup, but we’re always trying to build depth on our team,” said Christy, who will be taking over as the pitching and catching coach for the Bolt-led Huskers. “The biggest thing moving forward is going to be communication. We’re going to let these players know how they stand on the team, daily – just what is going on with them and their place on the team.
“The first thing is going to be culture – setting the standard of what we want our team to be,” said Christy, who knows something about winning baseball after spending two years catching for the Huskers from 2005 through 2006, which included a win in the 2005 College World Series against Arizona State. “We’re going to have to make some evaluations of the team and assess who we are. One thing for sure, the Nebraska blood that goes through this team is pretty true.”
Christy was referring to Coach Bolt, who was a captain on the 2001 and 2002 Husker baseball teams that went to back-to-back College World Series at Rosenblatt. And, not only did Christy play for the Huskers, he grew up in Lincoln and played high school baseball for the Southeast Knights.
Prior to their present stint together, Bolt and Christy spent the past two years as assistants on the Texas A&M staff of former Husker baseball assistant coach and present A&M head coach Rob Childress.
“Coach Bolt and I will be watching from afar at what Texas A&M does going forward,” said Christy, who played four years in the minor leagues in the Minnesota Twins system before moving on to coaching.
Rounding out Bolt’s 2020 coaching staff are assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell and volunteer assistant and camp coordinator Danny Marcuzzo, an Omaha native and graduate of Millard West High School.
Christy shared the 2020 Husker roster and schedule with the Executive Club membership. There are 36 on the youthful roster with 11 freshmen, 9 sophomores, 10 juniors and 6 seniors. Nebraska will open its season in Waco, Texas with a three-game series starting on Valentine’s Day against the Baylor Bears.
The pitching coach said they will have to replace all three weekend starters from last year’s team after losing seniors Matt Waldron, Nate Fisher and Reece Eddins to graduation. Christy said their replacements could come from four or five possibilities. Those include four native-Nebraska sophomores in Colby Gomez, who would be moving out of his closer role from the bullpen, left-hander Kyle Perry, right-hander Shay Schanaman and junior college transfer Cade Povitch, a left-hander that Christy says has four pitches in his repertoire. The fifth possibility listed is 6’5” right-handed junior Max Schreiber.
In looking toward the schedule and the prospects of the Big Ten Conference, Christy said it could seem daunting, but is nothing outside of what the Huskers can accomplish.
“The outlook of the Big Ten would show that they’ve had four different champions over the last five years,” said Christy, who credits former Wichita State Head Coach Gene Stephenson, Erstad, Childress and Bolt as his coaching mentors. “There is definitely a willingness to compete in the Big Ten. It’ll be a crowded mess at the top of the Big Ten again this year. And looking at our schedule this year, we have 19 games with teams that were in the regional tournament last year.”
Christy said NU’s goals haven’t changed and include playing for the top prize every year. The vision is clear: The Huskers want to play for the national championship every year. But, that comes with some stipulations.
“We have to host. We have to get there. And, getting there means we have to host. Six hosts made last year’s CWS.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.