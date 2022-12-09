Christmas with Abendmusik concert Sunday at First-Plymouth

Now in its 50th year, Christmas with Abendmusik concerts have been a holiday tradition in Lincoln for decades. This year, “A Thrill of Hope: Christmas with Abendmusik!” will take place at 4 p.m. with a repeat performance at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

The 6:30 p.m. performance will also be livestreamed at abendmusik.org. Thanks to generous season sponsors, the concerts and the livestream are free.

The Plymouth Choir, Plymouth Ringers, Plymouth Brass and Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Tom Trenney and Ariel Merivil, will bring a message of hope through stirring carols and spirited songs to celebrate Christmas. The concerts are offered in loving memory of Annabeth M. Gay by her family, with support from Cindy and Chad Mohr and Mike Fultz and Linda Schwartzkopf Fultz.

Donations benefiting the Food Bank of Lincoln are welcome.

“The Food Bank is a grateful recipient of this concert promotion that will connect neighbors to meals this season,” said Food Bank President and CEO Michaella Kumke. “It is a collaboration that is an extension of the joy that comes from experiencing a live Abendmusik performance. Whether attending the concert or contributing to feeding neighbors, both lift the spirit and soothe the soul.”