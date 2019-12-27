Christmas tree drop-off service continues through Jan. 21

The City of Lincoln will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at these locations:
• Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.;
• Holmes Lake Park, South 70th and Normal Boulevard, parking lot west of the north softball field;
• Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker Highway on First Street;
You have free articles remaining.
• Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive;
• Seng Park at University Place, 50th and Garland streets;
• Woods Park, 31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot.
All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 33rd year that the City has provided a tree drop-off service -- the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a City drop-off site. Pick-up dates are Dec. 28, 29 and Jan. 1, 4, 5 and 11, offered in these zip code areas: 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated. Schedule a pick-up by contacting Troop 8 at scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.
Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree collection. More information on the City recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.