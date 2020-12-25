Christmas Bird Count continues safely

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Audubon Nebraska and the Wachiska Audubon Society invite birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey, Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC). On Saturday, Jan. 2, birders and nature enthusiasts in Lincoln will take part in this tradition in a new and safe way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so disappointed that we cannot be together in teams and community for the CBC this year,” said senior education manager and self-proclaimed "bird nerd" Jason St. Sauver. “But, we are thrilled to keep the tradition of this amazing community science project going however we can to end a difficult year and start a brand new one.”

In previous years, thousands of volunteers across the country would help count as many birds as they could in their own CBC circle between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5. Some of Nebraska’s CBC circles may not be able to count this year, but Lincoln’s CBC coordinator is focusing on the positive.