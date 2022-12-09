Christmas Bird Count coming up Dec. 18

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Audubon Nebraska and the Wachiska Audubon Society invite birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey, Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC). On Sunday, Dec. 18, birders and nature enthusiasts in Lincoln will take part in this annual and important tradition.

“Birds tell us that they need our help,” said senior education manager and self-proclaimed "bird nerd" Jason St. Sauver. “One of the easiest and most fun ways to help is to cont birds as part of Audubon's Christmas Bird Count -- and everyone can join in the fun.”

Every year, thousands of volunteers across the country help count as many birds as they can in their own CBC circle between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5. Nebraska has many active circles across the state to help learn more about the state’s birds in winter.

“People of all ages and abilities can participate in this amazing project by watching birds in the field, from their own yard or even from their own window on Dec. 18,” St. Sauver said. “And, we have some special things planned this year too.”

Nebraska’s Birdability captain, Cassandra Dean, will be leading an accessible and stationary count for part of the day at Oak Lake Park to allow anyone with mobility challenges to participate. The count also encourages parents and grandparents to get their young ones involved in learning to count. Finally, the count will end with an all-counters social pizza party at the Unitarian Church to share sightings and stories from the day. For questions or to sign up, send an email to St. Sauver at scp@audubon.org can get you more details.

For more information on Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count over the years, see www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count or email scp@audubon.org to participate in Lincoln’s CBC.