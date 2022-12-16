Christmas at Saint Paul concert Sunday

The public is invited to join the Saint Paul Choir and guest musicians for “Christmas at Saint Paul” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the church sanctuary, 1144 M St.

Featuring Vivaldi’s enduring "Gloria," Will Todd’s delightful jazz carols and Craig Courtney’s joyous "Festival Gloria," this performance will usher in a week of Christmas celebrations.

The Saint Paul Choir, directed by Paul Robinson, provides musical leadership at Saint Paul’s weekly services and performs several concerts throughout the season. Soloists for this concert include CeCe Hastreiter, soprano, and Rylee Worstell, mezzo-soprano.

Featured guest musicians will include Donna Carnes and Kim Salistean, violin; Cindy Ricker, viola; Tracy Sands, cello; Hans Sturm, bass; Brandy Trucke, oboe, Tom Kelly, trumpet; Bob Snider, percussion; and Kaleb Wilkening, organ.

There is no charge to attend, but any freewill offerings will support future music ministry opportunities.