The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will present a "Christmas and All That Jazz" concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.

The concert will include classic arrangements to get everyone in the holiday spirit, including pieces from NJO's 1998 album "Christmas Jazz." Tunes will include "I'll be Home for Christmas," "Adeste Fidelis," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "The Little Drummer Boy" and more.