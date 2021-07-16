Christina Usher takes the reins of Rotary 14

At the beginning of July, Christina Usher assumed her duties as president of one of the oldest Rotary Clubs in the world, Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary, also known as Rotary 14.

In this capacity, Usher will lead the club of nearly 300 members out of the era of online Zoom meetings and into a new hybrid style for the 115-year-old organization at a new location, the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Lincoln.

Usher said she has two primary themes for her year as Rotary 1 president.

“First, building community," she said. "Post-pandemic lockdown, it is vitally important for us to gather in person, reinvest in our personal and business networks, and to again build friendships that stretch beyond our closest circles – circles we’ve been 'stuck' in the last year because of the pandemic. From this foundation of community, we can reach further and stronger in service to others."

Second, Rotary is all about sharing smiles, Usher said.

“We serve in order to bring hope to others; to provide funding or information or support to those around us," she said. "And, in turn, we share joy. As you look at all of our photos depicting the service and gifts we’ve given, the common theme across those pictures is smiles! Fun, joy, hope – all wrapped up in a smile.”