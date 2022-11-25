Christensen's landscape images open Friday at WallSpace-LNK

“Feels Like Home” color landscape images by noted Nebraska photographer Jan Christensen will be exhibited Dec. 1-30 at WallSpace-LNK Fine Art Gallery and Salon, 1624 S. 17th St. A First Friday opening reception featuring the artist is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2.

As a child, Christensen and her family explored Nebraska’s fields and streams every weekend, rain or shine. Learning how to “see” at a young age set Jan on a creative path that resulted in her being one of the first women to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in the photographic program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a Graduate Diploma in Art Administration from Harvard University School of Business.

Her panoramic photos of Nebraska, the Adirondacks, Maine and the East Coast were continuously displayed at the George Eastman House International Museum of Photography in Rochester, N.Y. for more than seven years. Her writing and marketing efforts for corporate clients helped support her artistic work. Still, she has returned again and again to the Nebraska Sandhills, because, as she says, “they feel like home.”

Her fine eye and years of looking have helped her capture extraordinary scenes from a part of the country the ill-informed think of as “ordinary.” Skies, sunsets, grass-covered hills and wide vistas convey the sense of sanctuary to be found in the wild western parts of our state. Her selection of color images in a variety of formats are available for viewing and purchase at the gallery.

Jan has frequently shown images at museums and galleries throughout the region. Her photographs are in the permanent collections of Sheldon Art Museum, Museum of Nebraska Art and the Great Plains Art Museum, as well as in numerous private and corporate collections.

WallSpace-LNK hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday or by appointment by emailing contactingjan@gmail.com. Hours will be limited Saturday, Dec. 24. For more information, see wallspace-lnk.com or jsanctuary.com.