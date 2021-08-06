Chris Sayre performs Thursday at Van Dorn Park

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a musical performance by Chris Sayre at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the enclosed shelter at Van Dorn Park, Ninth and Van Dorn streets (enter the park from Ninth Street via High Street).

The cost is $5. Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 402-441-7158.

Sayre is a Lincoln native who has been performing music professionally for over 40 years. He has dedicated much of that time to promoting traditional and contemporary folk music through his vocals and accompaniment on the English concertina, button accordion, fretted dulcimer, acoustic guitars, mandolin, musical saw and ukelin.

Cookies, tea and coffee will be provided. Round-trip transportation is available within the Lincoln city limits for $5. The performance is co-sponsored by Butherus, Maser & Love and Aging Partners.

For more information on Aging Partners senior center activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/mycenternews.

