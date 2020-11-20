Choosing gratitude

This year has been one to remember. A global pandemic has affected all our lives, and we are left searching for every ounce of good amidst all the bad. Finding light in hard times can be a daunting task, so here at Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate we are reflecting on all that is good this month of Thanksgiving.

“I am truly so thankful for all families who serve our great nation. I come across a lot of military families in my line of work and hope I can honor them with commitment of excellence in customer service as a small thank you for all they do! God Bless America!” – Camilla Knapp, Realtor, Omaha.

“The biggest thing I am thankful for this year is a happy and healthy family. After bringing a new life into the world in the midst of a pandemic and being able to remain healthy, as well as the rest of my family remaining healthy, 'grateful' doesn’t even begin to describe it! I always remind myself when I’m worried or feeling down, that the overabundance of things to be grateful for keeps me thinking positively.” – Sam Johnson, Realtor, Lincoln.