Children’s Museum to host Sensory Play Day

The social story outlines details in a way that will prepare children for a situation that might otherwise be uncomfortable because of the unknown. The original social story was created with the help of partners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been a method in the past to provide age/developmentally appropriate preparation to kids on what to expect and how to behave in an environment that isn’t every-day familiar. The updated version can be found at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/visit/special-needs and was created in partnership with Chris Petersen of Sassy Mama for Autism.