Children’s Museum to host Sensory Play Day

"Create, discover and learn though the power of play."
That’s the invitation The Lincoln Children’s Museum extends daily through in-person and online programming. But on Sunday, Sept. 27th, LCM will extend that invitation to families with children who have sensory processing challenges by offering a special play session.
Families will have an opportunity to connect and make memories in a space prepared just for them with softer music, lower lights and sensory friendly activities.
“The social, emotional and educational components of the power of play are so important to ALL kiddos, especially at a time when those who have sensory challenges may be sticking closer to home,” shared Lindsay Bartlett, director of community and learning at the Lincoln Children’s Museum.
Bartlett added that the museum enjoys offering these events, and this year, in partnership with Enable Savings, the museum is also planning to provide care packages to each family in attendance.
In addition to the Sensory Play Day session, the museum has created a new social story that outlines what a trip to the museum will look like now that COVID-19 has impacted our communities. Including new elements like introductions to directional signage, check-in process logistics and masks, the social story also gives a reminder peek at exhibits.
The social story outlines details in a way that will prepare children for a situation that might otherwise be uncomfortable because of the unknown. The original social story was created with the help of partners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been a method in the past to provide age/developmentally appropriate preparation to kids on what to expect and how to behave in an environment that isn’t every-day familiar. The updated version can be found at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/visit/special-needs and was created in partnership with Chris Petersen of Sassy Mama for Autism.
To participate in the Sept. 27 Sensory Play Day, families with at least one child who would benefit from this unique opportunity to play are invited to show up during the 9-11 a.m. event time. Traditional museum reservations will begin at 11 a.m.
Current directed health measures will be followed, and a waiver process and touchless temperature taking will be required.
For questions about the event or more details, contact Lindsay Bartlett at lbartlett@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or call 402-477-4000.
