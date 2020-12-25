Children’s Museum offers take-home New Year's Eve kit

In years past, the museum has been filled with guests in celebration of holidays, with the museum’s Make Believe Midnight event on New Year's Eve.

Instead this year, the museum is dark, quiet and empty … except for the staff members who have been working tirelessly to create alternative programming since they once again closed their doors to public play for pandemic purposes.

“We will certainly miss the bubble wrap stompin', noisemaker blowin’ make believe party we are used to around here, but we’re determined to provide a take-home celebration that will bring smiles, laughs and new family memories to your homes,” said Executive Director Tara Knuth.

Knuth said the museum’s new Make Believe Midnight Take-Home Celebration, which includes festive party attire, snacks, crafts, an hour's worth of pre-planned activities and accessories, includes a few surprises. The take-home celebration is all-inclusive and customizable to whenever your family’s “midnight” may be. Just order it online, pick it up curbside and have a ball!