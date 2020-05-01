Children’s book authors to livestream Saturday storytimes in May

Join a livestreaming storytime every Saturday in May at 2 p.m. Two Lincoln businesses, Francie & Finch Bookshop and Handersen Publishing, have teamed together to introduce local authors and illustrators reading their books live on the Francie & Finch Facebook page, Facebook.com/FrancieandFinch. Audiences of all ages can meet a local author, hear a story and ask questions.
Saturday, May 2: Children's book author Nichole Hansen of Lincoln will read her picture books "Sharky Dreams of Pizza" and "Kids Count."
Saturday, May 9: Hansen will read her unicorn book "Zany Can Do Anything" and children’s poetry book "Bumblebee Sneeze."
Saturday, May 16: Author, illustrator and origami artist Linda Stephen of Lincoln will read the origami picture book, "The Day We Went to the Park," and teach an origami paper craft. This picture book is inspired by Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln.
Saturday, May 23: Author and illustrator Karissa Bettendorf will read "Everybody's Baby," a book welcoming a new baby, and "Dreams," a bedtime story by Francis Henderson, illustrated by Bettendorf.
Saturday May 30: Hansen will read “ABC Football” by Nebraska author and illustrator Kelly Kingsley and "How Rudy the Rooster Got His Voice" by Gina Bittner and Kelly Kingsley.
Read along and support local authors and businesses. All of these picture books are available online at FrancieandFinch.com. Francie & Finch Bookshop also offers curbside pickup at 130 S. 13th St. The local authors and illustrators featured are published by Handersen Publishing, an award-winning children's book publisher headquartered in Lincoln.
For questions about the event series, contact Leslie at 402-781-0459. For more details, see the Livestream Storytime event page at www.facebook.com/events/1517045375123334/
About the authors
Nichole Hansen is the author of seven children’s books. She presents poetry and literacy programs across the Midwest to schools, libraries, museums, art festivals and more. She lives in Lincoln with her children and husband, the author Tevin Hansen. Learn more at NicholeHansen.com.
Linda Stephen is an author, illustrator and paper artist. Her origami fine art is part of public and private collections around the world. Her first origami picture book, "The Day We Went to the Park," is inspired by Lincoln’s Holmes Lake Park. She lives in Lincoln with her two children. More details: LindaStephen.com or TheDayWeWentToThePark.com.
Karissa Bettendorf is an author, artist and illustrator in Lincoln, where she lives with her husband, little boy and dog. Her watercolor illustrations are featured in "Everybody’s Baby" and the bedtime story "Dreams."
About Handersen Publishing
Handersen Publishing is a family-owned, independent press focused on creating engaging books for young readers. Founded in 2016 in Lincoln, Handersen works with authors and illustrators on four continents and publishes books in English, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese. Since 2016, eight of Handerson Publishing's books have won national awards. Learn more at HandersenPublishing.com.
