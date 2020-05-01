Children’s book authors to livestream Saturday storytimes in May

Read along and support local authors and businesses. All of these picture books are available online at FrancieandFinch.com. Francie & Finch Bookshop also offers curbside pickup at 130 S. 13th St. The local authors and illustrators featured are published by Handersen Publishing, an award-winning children's book publisher headquartered in Lincoln.

For questions about the event series, contact Leslie at 402-781-0459. For more details, see the Livestream Storytime event page at www.facebook.com/events/1517045375123334/

About the authors

Nichole Hansen is the author of seven children’s books. She presents poetry and literacy programs across the Midwest to schools, libraries, museums, art festivals and more. She lives in Lincoln with her children and husband, the author Tevin Hansen. Learn more at NicholeHansen.com.

Linda Stephen is an author, illustrator and paper artist. Her origami fine art is part of public and private collections around the world. Her first origami picture book, "The Day We Went to the Park," is inspired by Lincoln’s Holmes Lake Park. She lives in Lincoln with her two children. More details: LindaStephen.com or TheDayWeWentToThePark.com.