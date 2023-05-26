CHI Health St. Elizabeth will host a free Kids Safety event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 3, at the southwest side of the medical center, 555 S. 70th St.
Community members, families and kids will have an opportunity to see their favorite emergency vehicles up close. First responders will be on site for tours and meet-and-greets.
Activity stations will focus on health and safety. Topics will include bike/helmet, mower, animal, burn and sun safety.
Refreshments, giveaways and raffle prizes will be available.