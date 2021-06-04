CHE awards nearly $2M from Resiliency Fund

In 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) established a Resiliency Fund to support the community’s efforts to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund focuses its funding on health equity, human connection and embracing opportunity.
At its most recent meeting, the CHE Board approved grants totaling nearly $2 million. All grants listed begin on July 1. This round of grants from the Resiliency Fund will focus efforts on vulnerable populations as determined by CHE's Place Matters Report. Projects will address under- and unemployment caused by the pandemic, substance abuse treatment and support, youth programming in high poverty areas, child victims of abuse and more.
An additional $2.5 million from the Resiliency Fund will be awarded in in 2021-22.
CHE funds will:
• Create an outdoor learning space that will serve 165 children at Educare and provide added educational and human connection offerings to the neighboring Belmont Child Care Center. (Educare of Lincoln, $35,000 over one year.)
• Hire a Youth Sports Director to provide individual and team sports opportunities to children, youth and families at Lincoln's cultural centers. (Cultural Centers of Lincoln c/of The Malone Center, $300,000 over three years.)
• Purchase 20 GrandPad devices to provide low-income, isolated seniors with a user-friendly technology option to create human connection with friends/family. (Dreamweaver Foundation, $10,000 over one year.)
• Support construction of the South Street Project and provide primary care, dental care and wellness services for low-income, high-risk individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. (CenterPointe, $720,000 over one year.)
• Assist in providing a growing number of meals to low-income and homeless individuals in the Belmont neighborhood, with a focus on opportunities for workforce development and healthy food. (Barnabas Community, $98,997 over three years.)
• Fund a 1.0 FTE Peer Employment Specialist to address under- and unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic among individuals with mental illness or substance use disorders. (Mental Health Association of Nebraska, $151,763 over three years.)
• Provide bilingual, in-person breastfeeding and lactation consultation at El Centro de las Americas with a goal to increase breastfeeding rates among Hispanic women in Lincoln. (MilkWorks, $6,632 over one year.)
• Update technology equipment for expanded leadership and educational offerings, with a focus on community connection, under-represented voices and leadership development. (Leadership Lincoln, $13,900 over one year.)
• Fund facility improvements that allow clients in residential substance abuse treatment the opportunity for human connection with their support systems and families. (The Bridge Behavioral Health, $45,674 over one year.)
• Support facility renovation and the purchase of two vans to provide Native American women with residential substance use treatment. (St. Monica’s, $225,000 over one year.)
• Fund scouting programs and increased human connection at five elementary schools (Belmont, Clinton, Elliott, Pershing and Everett). (Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts of America, $15,620 over one year.)
• Enhance the provision of trauma-informed medical care to an expected increase in the number of child victims of abuse resulting from COVID-19 pandemic conditions. (Child Advocacy Center, $140,806 over three years.)
• Fund a strategic plan for the Karen Society with a focus on stronger collaborations/partnerships with local human service agencies, increased presence in the community, financial sustainability, and enhanced services to Lincoln's community of Burmese refugees. (Karen Society of Nebraska, $5,000 over one year.)
CHE is a municipal endowment dedicated to making Lincoln the healthiest community in the nation. To achieve this vision, CHE invests in health-related projects and programs, and convenes the community around important health issues. Since its inception in 1998, CHE has returned more than $33 million to the community.