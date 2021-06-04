CHE awards nearly $2M from Resiliency Fund

In 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) established a Resiliency Fund to support the community’s efforts to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund focuses its funding on health equity, human connection and embracing opportunity.

At its most recent meeting, the CHE Board approved grants totaling nearly $2 million. All grants listed begin on July 1. This round of grants from the Resiliency Fund will focus efforts on vulnerable populations as determined by CHE's Place Matters Report. Projects will address under- and unemployment caused by the pandemic, substance abuse treatment and support, youth programming in high poverty areas, child victims of abuse and more.

An additional $2.5 million from the Resiliency Fund will be awarded in in 2021-22.

CHE funds will:

• Create an outdoor learning space that will serve 165 children at Educare and provide added educational and human connection offerings to the neighboring Belmont Child Care Center. (Educare of Lincoln, $35,000 over one year.)