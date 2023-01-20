Charlotte Guthrie exhibit opens Feb. 3 at Metro Gallery

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature mixed-media paintings by Charlotte Guthrie in February in the solo exhibit “My World Is Beginning Today.” Meet the artist at the First Friday reception Feb. 3 from 3-7 p.m.

Later in the month, watch Guthrie create her collage-style layered art during the “Evening with an Artist” gallery events, Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.

“My artwork represents my own inner workings and the fabric of self. I make art through a piecemeal process, emphasizing mixture,” said Guthrie. “I hope viewers feel a sense of nostalgic peace, and in contrast self-reckoning, when they view my work.”

Guthrie, 21, has been creating art since the fifth grade.

“Mostly, I draw from my own experiences as a young woman. I may be youthful, but I am storied. As is my art.”

See “My World Is Beginning Today” in person during gallery hours throughout February, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.