 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlotte Guthrie exhibit opens Feb. 3 at Metro Gallery

  • 0
'Freedom in Form' by Charlotte Guthrie

“Freedom in Form” by Charlotte Guthrie is part of her mixed-media exhibit opening Friday, Feb. 3, at Metro Gallery, 1316 N St.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF METRO GALLERY

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature mixed-media paintings by Charlotte Guthrie in February in the solo exhibit “My World Is Beginning Today.” Meet the artist at the First Friday reception Feb. 3 from 3-7 p.m.

Later in the month, watch Guthrie create her collage-style layered art during the “Evening with an Artist” gallery events, Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.

“My artwork represents my own inner workings and the fabric of self. I make art through a piecemeal process, emphasizing mixture,” said Guthrie. “I hope viewers feel a sense of nostalgic peace, and in contrast self-reckoning, when they view my work.”

Guthrie, 21, has been creating art since the fifth grade.

“Mostly, I draw from my own experiences as a young woman. I may be youthful, but I am storied. As is my art.”

People are also reading…

See “My World Is Beginning Today” in person during gallery hours throughout February, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News