Chapo honored with Nebraska Tourism's Fonda Award

The 2022 Henry Fonda Award, the state’s highest tourism award representing leadership, vision and dedication to the tourism industry, was presented to John Chapo, president emeritus of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet Oct. 27 at Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.

Chapo moved to Lincoln more than 35 years ago from South Bend, Indiana, to become the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s third-ever president and CEO. Under his leadership, the zoo has undergone many changes and tripled in size. Additions include a $25 million expansion in 2019 – the largest expansion in the zoo’s history – that brought in tigers and giraffes, and the overall collection of animals has grown from approximately 140 to 400 animals. He has also helped redirect the zoo’s focus to fostering rare and endangered species and participating in national breeding programs.

Chapo is also involved in many organizations benefiting the city and the state. He is a Leadership Lincoln alum, a board member for the Capital Humane Society, Lincoln Municipal Band, Lincoln Center Kiwanis, a past chair for the Lincoln Attractions and Museums Association, and has participated on the Mayor’s Community Cabinet. He also represents Lincoln and Lancaster County on the state level as a Nebraska Tourism commissioner and is a founding board member of the Nebraska Museums Association.

Other local awards included:

The Outstanding Tourism Attraction Award went to the Robber’s Cave Tours in Lincoln. Robber’s Cave has maintained a steady visitor presence for tours seven days per week year-round while extending its reach to visitors from all 50 states and internationally. Not only has the cave kept its positive reputation and good reviews among tourists, it continues to gain wider exposure as it was added to the New York Times’ Best-Selling List Atlas Obscura in 2021, and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Its universal appeal makes it a popular destination for social media influencers, musicians and celebrities, photo shoots for the University of Nebraska volleyball and football teams while also attracting locals of all ages and hosting educational field trips.

The Outstanding Event Award for communities with populations up to 9,999 was given to the Seward Fourth of July Celebration. Since 1868, Seward has honored and celebrated the anniversary of the United States’ founding with a Fourth of July celebration. The event’s 154th year in 2022 continued to show why Seward is nationally recognized as America’s Small Town Fourth of July City.

Thanks to ongoing improvements, including logistical changes for traffic and portable restrooms, as well as using local corporate sponsorships to allow for a larger and more spectacular fireworks show, the celebration was able to once again accommodate more than 50,000 attendees.

“Congratulations to all of our 2022 award winners,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Each year, we have the honor of looking through nominations from events and attractions that work hard to make Nebraska a great place to visit. There are so many outstanding and creative projects happening across Nebraska, and we love to recognize them.”