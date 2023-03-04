Abendmusik will present the Chapel Choir from Capital University of Columbus, Ohio, at 7 p.m. today, March 4, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Since 1929, the Chapel Choir has been recognized as one of the outstanding elite college choral ensembles in the nation. Directed by Lynda Hasseler, the prize-winning choir’s long-standing touring tradition has sent it touring around the world, leveraging the transformative power of music and connecting people from diverse cultures.

A freewill offering will benefit Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, which empowers people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Community Action serves more than 17,000 individuals with over 100,000 services each year through programs such as Head Start and Early Head Start, and the Gathering Place soup kitchen, which serves free hot and nutritious meals every night to anyone experiencing hunger.

“The need for programs and services provided by Community Action has never been greater,” said Heather Loughman, Community Action CEO. “As our team works to address those needs, we depend upon our neighbors for support. We are so thankful for Abendmusik’s partnership and the generosity of all who support our mission through meaningful donations and volunteer service.”

Admission is free to the in-person concert at First-Plymouth Church. A link to the free livestream can be found at abendmusik.org.