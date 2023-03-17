There’s a phrase about history that goes “as things change, they tend to stay the same.” Well, you can count on the leadership of Lincoln and the Chamber of Commerce as entities that don’t want history to keep going that same direction.

In efforts to help change the direction and offer a more focused future economic plan, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball presented Vitality Lincoln to Executive Club members Monday at their weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln.

Ball shared with the group that the Chamber and two top consulting groups, along with a 42-member steering committee, have outlined a vision for Lincoln’s economic future and how to achieve it.

“This is the plan that we released three weeks ago at our annual meeting, and I am out talking to any group that wants to give me a few minutes to chat about this,” explained Ball, who stepped into his new role as president in January of 2022. “When I was interviewing for this position, we spent time talking about what became Vitality Lincoln.”

Ball said between Vitality Lincoln’s steering committee and the consulting groups consisting of Broad Ripple Strategies, DMO Proz and 3,500 responses from selected surveys, they were really trying to get a very wide swathe of advice so it would be a well-thought-out and well-rounded plan for how to grow Lincoln’s economy as a whole.

“They came up with Vitality Lincoln, and in doing so by intention, they have created a plan that is bigger than what just the programs that I oversee can accomplish on their own,” said Ball, who said he was born in Iowa but considers himself a Nebraskan, having spent his childhood in Sidney and then matriculating to Lincoln for his college studies. “I want to be clear about that. This is not a plan for the Chamber of Commerce. This is not a plan for Visit Lincoln or Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development. It’s not intended to be a plan for the community foundation or the City of Lincoln.”

He then defined further some timelines and methods of achievement.

“What we asked ourselves at the base of the plan is if this community wants to grow its economy in the next 10 years more than in the previous 10 years, what are the things that we have to make sure we’re doing, we’re accomplishing and we’re working on to move that ball forward, whether it’s the Chamber or anybody else.”

Ball identified the six key initiatives to the plan and said under each category there are 28 specific tactics and initiatives outlined in it. And then he went directly to what requires immediate focus.

“The No. 1 issue for Lincoln, which is the same issue we had 10 years ago but I think one we’re still working on, is that we’ve got to tell our story more proudly, and outside of Lincoln and outside of Nebraska,” preached Ball, who received his undergrad degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “We’ve got to drive our own narrative about what it is to be in Lincoln, Nebraska.”

Ball initially worked at the Lincoln Chamber in the Economic Development Department from 2008 to 2012 before he went to Hutchinson, Kansas, to serve as president of its chamber of commerce for four years. Ball said after that, he served two years as president of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce. And prior to coming back to Lincoln, he served as the regional president of the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce in Austin, Texas.

“I will tell you when I left Texas, people thought I was crazy for leaving the Austin area. They said, ‘Oh my God, you’re going where? Lincoln, Nebraska? Oh my gosh, you’re crazy!’” Ball recalled it like it was yesterday. “And I’d ask them, ‘Have you ever been to Lincoln? It’s a great town and a great place to raise a family.”

Ball said to get a better idea about Vitality Lincoln, along with “all the gory details” and the Economic Steering Committee list of members including pictures, you can go to www.lcoc.com and click on Vitality Lincoln.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.