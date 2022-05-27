Chalk it up to good neighborhood fun

It started a year ago, when we were all going stir crazy being isolated. The Prescott Area Neighborhood Association decided to sponsor a driveway/sidewalk chalk drawing competition in place of the traditional Spring Easter egg hunt.

That initial effort to get neighbors connected just might turn into an annual “Chalk the Blocks” event for the section of Lincoln between Sheridan Boulevard and Highway 2, stretching from the Rock Island Trail on the west to 40th Street. A dozen families took advantage of a beautiful spring weekend May 20 and 21 and chalked up modern designs, flowers, flamingos, butterflies, well wishes and even the new Lincoln flag.

“We do several activities and events each year,” said Krista Rickman, longtime neighborhood leader. “I’ve lived in this area most of my life and think we’re all better off when we get out and get to know each other.”

The challenge went out to the neighborhood in early May with a deadline of Saturday, May 21, to notify participation. A dozen families showed their creativity along sidewalks, in their driveways, on their patios and even in the street. Rickman delivered a bucket of treats to each household that participated.

“I recruited drone video from Rhett McClure, who lives in the neighborhood and is a video producer,” said Randy Bretz, a longtime resident of the neighborhood. “In addition to documenting the fun on video, we were the unofficial judges. We decided the ‘Caterpillar to Butterfly’ story, based on the popular children’s book, was the winner.”

That drawing took up two segments of the corner sidewalk of the Wehling family home on Daniel Road and concluded in their driveway with a beautiful butterfly. You can view the video at https://vimeo.com/712654345.

“It’s challenging to get the drone to capture the artwork,” commented McClure. “Our streets and sidewalks are lined with trees, and the drone doesn’t like to get too close to them. But we were able to get pictures and some video from our participants and turn it into a YouTube program for neighbors to enjoy.”

McClure is a video producer who does real estate videos of homes for several realtors and is adept at guiding the drone. At one point, he was able to send the drone hundreds of feet into the air to capture a look at the neighborhood tree cover.

It was no surprise that Jesse and Dao Starita drew the new Lincoln flag on their driveway. Shortly after the new flag was selected, they began to fly it at their home. Jesse works in the Mayor’s office and is a real cheerleader for the community.

The Derowitsch family on Southgate Boulevard had an impressive display of flowers, which ran from their driveway into the street with “The Power of Girls” scrawled along the sidewalk by the four young women (including a Norwegian exchange student) living in that household.

The neighborhood did have an egg hunt this year and even encouraged some St. Patrick’s Day activities, and it also plans a summer festival – all designed to encourage fellowship and connection to foster more of Nebraska’s famous “Good Life.”

