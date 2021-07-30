Cha-Cha-Cha event includes a hole-in-one

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association held its fourth event, “Cha-Cha-Cha,” Saturday, July 17 at Mahoney Golf Course. Fifty-two women played, and Joy Kovar provided a highlight with a hole-in-one on No. 6.
The Cha-Cha-Cha format is a four-person team event. Each team member plays her own ball throughout the hole. On the par 3’s, the two lowest net scores are the team’s score; on par 4’s, the three lowest net scores are the team’s score; and on the par 5’s, the lowest net score is the team’s score. The event included two flights.
First flight winners are:
1st place: Renee Pearson, Vicki Baur, Jan Tvrdy and Sherrill Watson;
2nd place: Tammy Poe, Callen Frenzel, Joy Kovar and Sherrie Nelson; and
3rd place: Jodi Nelson, Shelly Herrod, Claudia Pankoke and Tracy Pickering.
Second flight winners are:
1st place: Connie Hoffman, Kathy Riley, Bonnie Debus and Cindy Grohs;
2nd place: Ginny Phillips, Julie Gade, Lori Nedrig and Connie Strohmyer;
3rd place: Becky Hanson, Jan McNally, Gloria Brockley and Bev Kipper; and
4th place: Mary Ann Frye, Sandy Amen, Jodi Best and Lynn Cronin.
The LWMGA’s next event is the club championship with individual stroke play Aug. 21-22 at Mahoney Golf Course and Highlands Golf Course.
LWMGA provides an opportunity to meet other women golfers and is open to women of all skill levels who live within 45 miles of Lincoln or who work at a business with a Lincoln address. Each week, the league has morning and evening tee times reserved at each of the four city courses. Several “just for fun” events are played throughout the season, as well as the club championship tournament. For more information, visit www.lwmga.org.