On Thursday, May 18, CenterPointe will celebrate the grand opening of its Campus for Health and WellBeing at 11th and South streets. The celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. followed by live music and food trucks at 5 p.m.

CenterPointe’s Campus for Health & WellBeing houses a fully integrated health clinic that offers mental health, substance care, primary care and pharmacy services, all under one roof. It provides apartments for 32 people in service and houses 24/7 crisis support.

It also contains outdoor spaces designed to create a healing and enriching environment in the core of the neighborhood.

CenterPointe’s Campus for Health and WellBeing is where mental health, primary care and addiction can be addressed together in real time. The campus is now open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

CenterPointe plans to host many health and wellbeing events in this new space. It will start with a summer concert series June 15, July 6, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19. These concerts will take place in the new campus's amphitheater and will be free to the public.

2023 marks CenterPointe’s 50th year of service. For more information about CenterPointe, visit www.centerpointe.org.