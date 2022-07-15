CenterPointe places final beam on Campus for Health and Wellbeing

CenterPointe celebrated a major milestone in constructing its new Campus for Health and Wellbeing Friday, July 8, as the final steel beam was hoisted into place before onlookers that included staff and board members, city council members, donors, community partners and construction partners.

As they arrived, each person signed the beam that read “Healthy Minds and Bodies, Strong Communities.” Each signature represents someone who has played a crucial part of building a stronger community here in Lincoln.

Price Rivers, chair of CenterPointe’s governing board, addressed attendees, saying, “At CenterPointe, we know that there is no single door to recovery, but this structure represents an anchor in this neighborhood and a resource to the Lincoln community to deliver resources for decades to come, helping our friends and neighbors get better, sooner, for longer.”

CenterPointe’s Campus for Health and Wellbeing is a total renovation and reimagining of the former Trabert Hall at 11th and South streets. The 60,000-square-foot project will provide a programmatic home to CenterPointe’s crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance use services, and primary care, as well as supportive housing for individuals in CenterPointe’s services.

The Campus for Health and Wellbeing will use a wholistic model of integrated behavioral and physical health services, giving people the tools and resources they need to build resiliency and live their best life possible.

As the beam soared over attendees and was bolted into its final position at what will be the main entrance to the new facility, the signatures could still be seen from below. In this nearly 100-year-old building, the beam will serve as a new sort of time capsule, marking the beginning of a new, healthy future for the Lincoln community and honoring the individuals who have helped make that vision a reality.

For more information about CenterPointe’s Campus for Health and Wellbeing, visit HealthyMindsandBodies.org.