Center serves record number of families at holiday events

A record number of families received Thanksgiving food, toys and holiday cheer during annual events in November and December at the Center for People in Need.

Thanksgiving food distribution from Nov. 20-22 saw a 58% increase in visitors from 2021. Thanks to the generosity of supporters and volunteers, 2,292 Lincoln-area families collected a box of traditional holiday food with fresh produce and a diverse range of protein, including bison.

“We were able to offer a wide variety of food this year,” said Steve Sheridan, the Center’s deputy director. “Our families come from all over the world and sometimes have culturally specific dietary restrictions, but they all appreciate the uniquely American Thanksgiving holiday. We are thrilled that we could offer something for everyone. No one was left empty-handed.”

Anticipating higher participation from previous years, Executive Director Macala Carter added an extra day to the Center’s annual Toyland event Dec. 10-13. It was a good call. A 43% increase in families was tallied at the end of the event.

“The outpouring of support from all corners of our community was astounding,” Carter said. “Past partners like Toys for Tots to new Platinum sponsors like 1011 Now — who graciously approached us to host a toy drive on our behalf — stunned us with their support.” Other Platinum sponsors included Scheels and Molex.

Embracing the culture of volunteerism, corporations, small businesses, sports teams, faith communities, sororities and fraternities sent teams of volunteers to lend a hand during the four-day event.

The Center for People in Need provides immediate needs and educational opportunities for low-income people to become financially independent. To discover ways to partner with the Center to support friends and neighbors in our community, visit www.cfpin.org.