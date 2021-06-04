Center for People in Need opening to volunteers

The Center for People in Need is welcoming volunteers back into its facility. General assistance and skilled positions will be available in July. Individuals interested in volunteering may begin signing up to receive notification of available shifts today at cfpin.org/volunteer.

“Volunteers are integral to our operation,” said Chris Funk, executive director. “The assistance and support they provide has been sorely missed.”

To keep everyone safe, volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must provide proof of vaccination prior to starting. As such, walk-in volunteers cannot be accommodated.

“With the number of people we’re serving, it’s imperative we remain cautious,” Funk said.

On average, the Center distributes food to more than 1,500 families weekly and diapers to more than 650 families each month in 2021.

To learn more about volunteering at the Center or to arrange a group volunteering experience, contact Amy Morris at 402-476-4357 extension 116 or amorris@cfpin.org.

