Center for People in Need names Carter director

The board of directors of the Center for People in Need has named Macala Carter executive director of the Center for People in Need.

Carter brings a wealth of experience in leadership, customer service and strategic planning to the position. Through her work with Leadership Lincoln and various nonprofit boards, she’s gained a deep understanding of the day-to-day challenges faced by low-income individuals and families.

“I believe Macala will work very well with the staff and board,” said David Van Horn, the board’s vice-chair. “Her energy and enthusiasm will help propel the center forward.”

“Macala is a high-energy individual with a proven track record of strategic planning and leadership,” said board secretary and search committee chair Jason Steele. “We look forward to her building upon the solid foundation laid in place by Chris Funk and her team.”

Carter will begin at the center in July. The current executive director, Chris Funk, will remain in her position through June before retiring.

“We want to thank Chris for her dedication and passion for the center’s mission. She guided the organization through one of the most trying times the center has faced in its almost-20 years,” said board president Lynn Roper. “Through her leadership, the center was able to serve a record number of families and help keep our community strong through a global pandemic."

The Center for People in Need provides the basic needs and educational opportunities necessary for people to become financially independent. As the Food Bank of Lincoln’s largest partner, the center provided more than 3 million pounds of food to 5,405 families in need last year. The Junior League of Lincoln Diaper Bank, of which the center is both founding partner and the operational arm, provided almost 300,000 diapers to other nonprofit organizations and directly to families struggling with diaper need, and educational programs at the center helped more than 350 people improve their employment prospects in 2021.

For more information about the center, see cfpin.org.

