Celebrating 40 years of hope, healing, and opportunity

On a spring day in 1982, the old brick house on the corner of E and Goodhue opened its doors for the first time under its new name: The Gathering Place. Designed as a hospitality center by six community leaders, its original mission was to establish a place “where anyone with special consideration for the poor, elderly, lonely, homeless, hungry, differently able, and disenfranchised would feel welcome.”

Now, 40 years later and a program of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties (Community Action) since the 1990s, this mission still echoes in the Gathering Place’s work. On Friday, Sept. 16, hundreds of neighbors gathered to celebrate and honor this legacy with a 40th anniversary block party.

Thanks to the generosity of regular volunteers Southwood Lutheran Church, block party guests enjoyed chili dogs, coleslaw, fresh fruit, pickles, and dessert. Over 300 meals were served in one evening. On a typical night, Community Action’s Gathering Place serves about 100-120 meals. In addition to dinner, neighbors gathered to enjoy yard games, live music by Honeyboy Turner and Mike Semrad, sidewalk chalk, face painting and balloon animals and more.

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate 40 years at the Gathering Place,” said Lisa Janssen, Community Action’s Gathering Place administrator. “We have such a strong community here. Guests know and connect with each other and with our staff and volunteers. We’re so fortunate to have the chance to celebrate together in this neighborhood that’s grown along with us.”

Community Action’s Gathering Place is located in Lincoln’s historic Near South Neighborhood, just a few blocks south of the Nebraska State Capitol. Each year, the Gathering Place serves more than 30,000 free hot, nutritious meals to anyone in need. Meals are provided every night of the week, with no questions asked.

Volunteers work alongside staff to serve evening meals, and the program relies largely on financial support from the community in order to operate. Over the past several years, need for the Gathering Place’s services has continued to steadily increase. Still, Community Action says their neighbors continue to show incredible support.

“This event was a wonderful recognition of the fact that our community makes our work possible,” said Heather Loughman, Community Action’s CEO. “Thank you to all who joined and made this event happen, and to all who support Community Action and the Gathering Place every day. We couldn’t do this without you.”

The Gathering Place is a program of Community Action, whose mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Every year, Community Action serves over 17,000 individuals through programs in four impact areas: early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access.

To learn more about Community Action’s Gathering Place, its other programs, or to support, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.