June is Great Outdoors Month. Whether you’re working from home or inside in another setting, doesn’t it just feel good to take a break and get outside for a few minutes? There’s a scientific reason for that. Researchers at Brigham Young University found that getting outside and soaking up a little sunshine was associated with better mental health. In fact, they found that availability of sunshine has more impact on mood than rainfall, temperature or any other environmental factor.

Green is good. Besides the beneficial effect of sunshine, a 2022 study published in the North Carolina Medical Journal says visiting parks and other green spaces can enhance both mental and physical health. Time in green spaces has positive effects on both attention and mood and is strongly associated with improved mental well-being for children. Time in parks promotes physical activity, which lowers the risk to several diseases. Additionally, researchers note, many park-based programs often also focus on nutrition education that fosters healthy eating habits.

Dirt doesn’t hurt. Studies show that kids burn more calories outdoors, helping to prevent obesity and strengthen bones and muscles. And there’s no need to tell kids to stay out of the dirt when they are playing outside. Scientists say that playing in the dirt is actually good for building children’s immune systems.

Where it’s at in the city. Through the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, active outdoor opportunities abound: 132 parks, 134 miles of trails, nine pools and five public golf courses offer multiple opportunities to get active outdoors, especially as a family.

FREE OUTDOOR OPPORTUNITIES IN JUNE

Here are some great low- and no-cost ways to get out and get active this June:

• Farmers markets offer a chance to take a walk and get some fresh produce while often including other fun outdoor activities. Ride a bike there and double up on exercise. Visit one or all of these:

Haymarket, 201 N. Seventh St., Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon;

Fallbrook, 600 Fallbrook Blvd., every other Thursday, 4-7 p.m. starting June 8;

College View, 4801 Prescott Ave., Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.;

The Hub, on the Billy Wolff Trail, Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.;

East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market, East Campus Mall, June 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., is both a farmers market and a hands-on science day;

• Outdoor fitness parks. These free park-based outdoor facilities offer an opportunity to work out on fitness equipment designed for adults:

Cooper Park, Sixth and D streets;

Cripple Creek, 48th and Pine Lake Road;

Lintel Park, 21st and Holdrege streets;

McAdams Park, 44th and Y streets;

Mendoza Park, 84th and Pine Lake Road;

Seacrest Park, 70th and A streets;

Tierra/Briarhurst Park, 27th Street and Nebraska Parkway;

Timber Valley Park, 3031 W. Peach St.; and

Woods Park, 33rd and N streets – Woods offers fitness classes, too, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and Fridays from 9-10 a.m.

• Pickleball is all the rage, a family-friendly game that’s fun for people of all ages and skill levels. It’s played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Lincoln has pickleball courts in seven parks across the city. Find out more about pickleball, court locations and open court times at PickleballLincoln.com.

• Nebraska Game and Parks community fishing events, Holmes Lake, 70th Street between Normal and Pioneers boulevards, June 20, 6-8 p.m.; Bowling Lake, Northwest 48th Street between West Fletcher Avenue and West Cuming Street, June 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instructions are available free to participants. It’s great for people of all ages who have never been fishing or haven’t fished for years to learn. All participants ages 16 and older need a fishing license.

• Prairie Pines nature rendezvous, 3100 N. 112th St., June 24, 2023 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free, no registration required. Children, families and people of all ages can explore nature and participate in multiple nature-based activities in the arboretum and along the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Trails. Learn about trees, wildlife, moths, insects, fungus and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets.

• Family swim nights - $10 for the whole family, from 6-8 p.m. on these days at the following pools:

Mondays – Belmont Pool, 1201 Manatt St.;

Tuesdays – Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd.;

Wednesdays – Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn St.;

Thursdays – Ballard Pool, 4000 N. 56th St.; and

Fridays – Woods Pool, 3200 J St., and Irvingdale Pool.

PROTECT YOURSELF

Enjoy the great outdoors this June, but don’t forget to protect your skin with generous amounts of sunscreen, protect your eyes from the sun by wearing sunglasses, and protect your health and the health of your family by being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations with the Bivalent vaccine. While the public health emergency has ended, COVID is not over. The Bivalent vaccine can help you stay safer indoors or outdoors in crowded spaces because it fights both the original strain and Omicron and its variants, lowering the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Find out more about the Bivalent vaccine at HealthyLincoln.org/covid-is-not-over. If you are immunocompromised or over 65, masking up is still a good idea in crowded spaces.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.