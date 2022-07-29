Celebrate caring for nature Sunday at Aldersgate Gardens

Aldersgate Gardens at 84th and South streets will be the venue for a garden party and ice cream social celebrating connections to nature on Sunday, July 31, from 4-7 p.m.

The event will include live music, several different activities and prizes for children and adults, games, an art demonstration and ice cream.

Children can make a bee hotel, go on a nature scavenger hunt or just play in the sandpit and playground. Adults can hear performances by several music groups, learn about practical ways to help the environment and participate in a raffle for prizes.

In case of rain, activities will be moved inside.

There is no charge to attend any of the activities, but freewill donations are welcome.

Aldersgate is a small neighborhood park provided by Aldersgate United Methodist Church with a vision to benefit the environment and serve the community by providing habitat for wildlife, immersion in nature and nature-based play for children.

For more information, email aldersgatelinc@gmail.com or call 402-489-1510.