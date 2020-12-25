Celebrate 2021 at Noyes' Jan. 1 focus show

On Friday, Jan. 1 from 6-8 p.m., Noyes Art Gallery will kick off 2021 with a diverse exhibit of new work by seven artists in the Focus Gallery.

The show will include Noyes members and new artists. Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., throughout January.

Joe Gustafson, whose realistic paintings depict scenes of the West, curated the show. Gustafson’s works breathe life into the landscapes and lifestyles of American heritage, and as one of Noyes’ newer artists, represents a unique vision.

The other artists in this show explore their own unique media and content. These artists include Angi Stilwell (photographic transformations), Cameron O’Keefe (drawings), Judy Wu-Smart (invert-inspired nature sculptures), Rodene Brchan (photography), Alan Ploen (metal sculpture) and Dana Clements (painting).

All the rooms will be available to explore at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. You can also explore the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram to see their work.