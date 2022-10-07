CEDARS celebrates 75 years of helping kids

CEDARS celebrated 75 years of serving kids and families in Lincoln and surrounding communities with a birthday party luncheon Tuesday at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Lincoln dignitaries, including Lincoln Police Department leadership and state senators, CEDARS donors, board members and staff members attended.

Since 1947, CEDARS has been in Lincoln to provide kids with safety, stability and enduring family relationships. CEDARS has helped meet the needs of countless children, welcoming them with compassion and care. Each of the lives CEDARS has touched represents a fresh start for a kid in crisis.

“We believe that every one of these new beginnings is worthy of commemoration,” said Jim Blue, CEDARS president. “That’s why this year, as we reflect on 75 years of CEDARS, we are humbled by how many reasons we have to celebrate.”

Blue added that CEDARS’ life-changing work would not be possible without its supportive network of staff, board members, foster families, community members and partnering agencies.

CEDARS is a nonprofit organization that has been committed to helping kids achieve safety, stability and enduring family relationships for 75 years. Today, over 900 kids are in CEDARS’ care.

“Our approach is trauma-informed and honors the experiences of those we serve,” Blue said. “Our focus on helping all kids receive the best possible care gives them a strong foundation for the future. Providing this security and the opportunities that come with it is at the heart of CEDARS’ mission, and at the heart of the people who carry it out.”

For more information, visit CEDARSkids.org.