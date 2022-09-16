CCK members tour Food Bank, continue longstanding support

Several members of the Capital City Kiwanis Club toured the new Food Bank of Lincoln facilities at 1221 Kingbird Road on Aug. 29.

The Capital City Kiwanis Club (CCK) continues its longstanding support of the Food Bank’s efforts to relieve food insecurity issues by identifying “Feeding Lincoln” as its 2022-2023 signature project. Capital City Kiwanis gives yearly financial donations to the Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations in the area that help alleviate food insecurity.

CCK members volunteer at the North Star Food Market, Belmont Food Market, Bryan Emergency Pantry and Lincoln Fresh as well as deliver Meals on Wheels.

Since 2006, CCK has donated $81,253 to the Food Bank of Lincoln.