Cattle Bank opens ‘student branch’ at Roper Elementary

The newest student branch of Cattle Bank & Trust opened its doors Jan. 30 at Roper Elementary School with a short morning assembly. Students were given the option to make deposits afterward.
Opening the student branch culminated a four-month planning process involving Roper staff, Cattle Bank & Trust and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Economic Education.
The Roper branch is the second in-school branch of Cattle Bank & Trust within Lincoln Public Schools, joining Arnold Elementary School. Overall, the Roper branch will become the 10th student bank branch within LPS. All of these branches are part of the growing In School Savings Program in Nebraska.
The student branches are designed to:
- Introduce the economic concept of savings early and reinforce this idea throughout the elementary curriculum;
- Demonstrate that saving should be part of a student’s personal finance plan for his or her future;
- Provide the opportunity to discover careers in banking and finance; and
- Increase parental involvement through savings and banking activity.
The Roper student branch will be open once a week for savings deposits by only Roper students. It will be staffed by Cattle Bank & Trust tellers and student tellers. Incentives will be provided based on the frequency of deposits and as students reach savings goals. All students must obtain parental permission to participate.
The students will maintain their accounts through graduation from Roper, when they can open their own savings accounts or withdraw the money.