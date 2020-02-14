Related to this story
Jim Ballard and Meghan Sittler were recently appointed for their first terms, and Dena Noe was re-appointed to serve her second term on the La…
Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple has been writing columns for more than 13 years. He’s getting pretty good at it … because h…
Nebraska Talking Book and Braille Service uses newly developed technology to supply audio books to individuals with print disabilities.
The Boy Scouts of America’s Salt Valley District-Cornhusker Council has awarded National Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Awards to fiv…
Sawyer Zeece, 13, of Lincoln, was named a top Nebraska middle school youth volunteer for 2020 on Feb. 4 by the Prudential Spirit of Community …
Moving forward with Nebraska baseball in 2020, as things change they will stay the same …
On Friday, Feb. 7, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookies season, when Girl Scouts become entrepreneurs and ea…
Lincoln historian Jim McKee will continue his series, "Compleat History of Lincoln," at noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Museum of Nebraska Histo…