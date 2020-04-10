Catastrophe control

Sigh. Who in the world would have ever thought we would all be in a place like this? This new word – Coronavirus-19 – has majorly adjusted the way we all do things; and when I say “all,” I mean, “ALL.” It is day “I Don’t Know” of this debacle that has changed lives for all of us in ways none of us could foresee. I’ve become acutely conscious of what I use and how I use it.
For example, I’m now much more aware of how much disposable stuff was usually in my grocery basket. When paper towels got all bought up, I discovered a long-lost bag of what my mother called, simply, “Rags.” I became more conscious of what I used to soak up messes or spillages on the floor – usually a couple of pieces of toilet paper or a tissue. Yikes. I’m relearning the art of cleaning with “rags” and then washing these reusable relics.
Like most Americans, I’m a little astonished at the run on toilet paper. I’m not sure how that happened, but it did, and now everyone is hoarding it and grocery store shelves are bare. I have learned to be frugal with my usage and am proud to be a member of the “Mostly Two Square Club.” I’m figuring I have enough toilet paper to last me for awhile. I hope so, because it’s pretty rare these days.
There are lots of suggestions on how to connect better, although those of us who have more gray hair than others are having a challenging time with the computer programs that make these connections possible. I have no idea how to use most of them. When one of my group of six girlfriends has a birthday, we usually all gather at a local restaurant for breakfast or dinner to celebrate and buy a group gift. When Debbie’s birthday became the first one in the “Scourge of 2020” era, we gathered via Kathryn’s help in setting up a video conference call. We all signed in at 5:30 p.m., wine glasses in hand, to toast her B-Day. One of us had dropped off her gift, which she opened as we all looked on. We were on the call for close to two hours and, while it was certainly different from being together in real person, it was definitely a grand time and gave us a badly needed opportunity to connect.
I’m wearing far less makeup than I have in the past. I have self-secluded myself and have no idea when I might get out to replenish the extra-length mascara that is a “have to have” item. I don’t go anywhere to see people, and no one comes to see me; makeup not required.
As the days of this unique incident wear on, there is the growing issue of haircuts. While many of my friends are long-haired, I have been, for most of my life, a fan of short hair. With hair salons now closed, my short hair is growing longer and shaggier than I am accustomed to or comfortable with. And, because my hair is baby-fine, the longer it grows, the flatter it gets. This is all to say that right about now, my hair is looking pretty pitiful. I don’t dare try to trim it myself; my hairdresser Melisa (whenever I get to see her again!) would definitely not approve.
I am finding simple pleasures that have made my solitary confinement a tad more tolerable. I have an entire jewelry drawer full of neatly positioned earrings, of which I generally wear all of two pair. I looked at that drawer about two weeks ago, and have now begun to pick a neglected pair and am wearing them more often. I’ll admit that some days I look a tad strange; some are dressier than others, so those dangly rhinestone dazzlers were real day brighteners.
Because I have several magazine subscriptions, I have collected a fairly large collection of perfume samples. These paper scents have been brought out so that every day, I’m able to try one that is interesting. It’s a small little thing, but in these days of potentially detestable boredom and same-ness, it’s something that puts a smile on my day.
Rather than wear my standard blue-jean capris and t-shirt on a daily basis, I’ve opened my closet and chosen to wear some of the clothing that I tend to reserve for going out. My entire wardrobe has become a fair game substitute for mundane day-to-day fashion fare. I’m not really “going out”; my solitary foray outside is generally the early evening mile-long walk around my complex. This allows me to breathe in some fresh air, listen to the birds that are flitting about our trees and chatting with the cows munching in the fields all around our development.
Simple pleasures for challenging times help soothe my soul. With dangly rhinestone dazzlers.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey is, like most everyone else, discovering singular pleasures that surprise her at every turn. At the very least, she recognizes that these times are presenting unexpected learning opportunities, so she tries to stay alert to them. Bonnie sends love, good wishes and Godspeed to friends and strangers everywhere.
