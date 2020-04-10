Catastrophe control

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sigh. Who in the world would have ever thought we would all be in a place like this? This new word – Coronavirus-19 – has majorly adjusted the way we all do things; and when I say “all,” I mean, “ALL.” It is day “I Don’t Know” of this debacle that has changed lives for all of us in ways none of us could foresee. I’ve become acutely conscious of what I use and how I use it.

For example, I’m now much more aware of how much disposable stuff was usually in my grocery basket. When paper towels got all bought up, I discovered a long-lost bag of what my mother called, simply, “Rags.” I became more conscious of what I used to soak up messes or spillages on the floor – usually a couple of pieces of toilet paper or a tissue. Yikes. I’m relearning the art of cleaning with “rags” and then washing these reusable relics.

Like most Americans, I’m a little astonished at the run on toilet paper. I’m not sure how that happened, but it did, and now everyone is hoarding it and grocery store shelves are bare. I have learned to be frugal with my usage and am proud to be a member of the “Mostly Two Square Club.” I’m figuring I have enough toilet paper to last me for awhile. I hope so, because it’s pretty rare these days.