The Lincoln Community Foundation’s Give to Lincoln Day (G2LD) is almost here! This highly anticipated event brings together Lincolnites from all walks of life to support their favorite nonprofit organizations by making online donations. This year, May 24 marks the 12th annual G2LD, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

One of the organizations that benefits greatly from G2LD is The Cat House (TCH). As Lincoln's only volunteer-run, no-kill cat shelter, TCH relies on the generosity of donors to help provide the best possible care for the cats it rescues. Each year, the funds raised on behalf of TCH during G2LD go a long way in helping it achieve its mission. These funds are used to pay for spays and neuters, veterinary care and the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

The TNR program is a critical part of TCH's work, as it aims to reduce the number of stray and feral cats in Lincoln. The program involves trapping cats, having them spayed or neutered, and then returning them to their original location. This approach has proven to be highly effective in reducing the number of cats on the streets and improving their overall health.

You can make a donation on G2LD between May 1 and May 24 at givetolincoln.com or thecathouse.org. Every donation made during this time qualifies for G2LD. What's more, your donation will go even further during G2LD thanks to a $500,000 match fund. Participating nonprofits, including TCH, will receive a proportional share of these match funds based on the amount of money they raise for G2LD. This means that your donation will have an even greater impact on the cats in need.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.