Cat House benefits from Give to Lincoln Day

Mark your calendars -- the Lincoln Community Foundation’s Give to Lincoln Day (G2LD) is on Tuesday, May 25, this year. This is the 10th anniversary of G2LD—a day when the citizens of Lincoln come together to support their favorite nonprofit organizations by making online donations.

The Cat House (TCH) benefits greatly from this source of funding each year. As Lincoln’s only volunteer-run, no-kill cat shelter, these dollars allow TCH to provide its services. Funds raised on behalf of TCH during G2LD help pay for spays and neuters, veterinary care, and our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

Donations can be made from May 1-25 at givetolincoln.com or thecathouse.org. Every donation made during this time qualifies for G2LD. Your donations are always appreciated, but they are especially helpful during G2LD because of a $500,000 challenge match fund. Participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of these match funds based on the amount of money they raise on G2LD.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.

