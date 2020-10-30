CASA volunteers needed now more than ever

Child abuse and neglect are on the rise.
Children too often pay a heavy price when families are under increased financial and emotional stress. This spring and summer, children were out of the public eye. They were not at schools or day care, or in other locations where caring individuals would spot signs of abuse.
Now that children are back in school, the courts have seen a surge in the number of child abuse and neglect cases. CASA programs across Nebraska are working hard to ensure that child abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members who volunteer to advocate for children in foster care. They work with children who have a court case due to alleged abuse or neglect by their caregivers. CASA volunteer advocates meet with children in person at least monthly and provide information to judges about each child.
When COVID-19 numbers spike, meeting in person with these children can be difficult and sometimes impossible. It is harder for the court system to gauge what is going on in children’s lives. This is where trained CASA volunteers help.
Currently, CASA volunteers are working with local program staff to find creative ways, like video conferencing, to continue to meet with children individually.
“Our volunteers will make a real difference in children’s lives," says Corrie Kielty, Nebraska CASA executive director. "We need 838 more CASA volunteers now to meet our goal of serving every child in the system. We are encouraging all community members to join with us. Volunteer, spread the word and ensure children are safe during this time of crisis.”
You can make a difference in three ways:
1. Pay attention: Be the eyes and ears that may save a child’s life.
2. Volunteer: Be the CASA volunteer voice of a child who cannot speak for herself or himself in court.
3. Contribute to CASA: Financial support pays for recruiting and training volunteers who can be the voice of abused or neglected children.
Nebraska CASA needs over 800 more volunteers to meet the number of cases projected to be in our court system by the end of 2021. This will ensure that every child in our court system has a volunteer advocate. New volunteer training is being offered in the Lincoln area. Visit casaforthekids.org to help local children no longer fear, because the child will have you during this pandemic and surge of child abuse cases.
Under Nebraska State Statute 28-711, every Nebraska resident must report child abuse. You can make this report by contacting the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999; or in an emergency, call 911.
