CASA volunteers needed now more than ever

Child abuse and neglect are on the rise.

Children too often pay a heavy price when families are under increased financial and emotional stress. This spring and summer, children were out of the public eye. They were not at schools or day care, or in other locations where caring individuals would spot signs of abuse.

Now that children are back in school, the courts have seen a surge in the number of child abuse and neglect cases. CASA programs across Nebraska are working hard to ensure that child abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members who volunteer to advocate for children in foster care. They work with children who have a court case due to alleged abuse or neglect by their caregivers. CASA volunteer advocates meet with children in person at least monthly and provide information to judges about each child.

When COVID-19 numbers spike, meeting in person with these children can be difficult and sometimes impossible. It is harder for the court system to gauge what is going on in children’s lives. This is where trained CASA volunteers help.

Currently, CASA volunteers are working with local program staff to find creative ways, like video conferencing, to continue to meet with children individually.