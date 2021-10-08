Carter discusses changes and challenges as NU president

Life is full of surprises, and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter likes it that way. He wouldn’t have it any other way. Carter has faced drastic changes in his life and career, which most recently have included new job challenges and the impact of a worldwide pandemic.

“Like a lot of our lives, there’s a lot of surprises. Things happen. We just don’t know how they happen or why,” said Carter in his first appearance before the Executive Club on Monday at its weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district.

At the beginning of October 2019, Carter was set to start a new job with a technology company based out of Washington D.C. when he received a call about an opportunity in education in the Heartland. Carter said he and his wife, Lynda , knew little about Nebraska and how he might fit into the picture at a public college university.

But, he said, “The more I read, the more I liked.”

What Carter was referring to was the University of Nebraska Board of Regents’ Core Leadership Pillars for the position of NU president and how he could take on the nine items listed to make the University successful moving forward. When he and his wife perused the pillars and reflected on how he could check the boxes, they were enthused at the possibilities.