Cars & Coffee events will take place on the last Saturday of each month from May 27 to Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, 599 Oakcreek Dr.

The events are family-friendly gatherings of the local automotive community. Bring your specialty car, and the museum will bring free coffee and donuts. Bringing your specialty car also gets you two free vouchers to the museum.

"Last year, our record Cars & Coffee attendance was over 700 cars," said museum spokesperson Kelsey Bugjo.

This year, a special addition to the May 27 Cars & Coffee kick-off event will be "Wheel Hub Live," which will feature cars from the pages of Wheel Hub Magazine. These feature cars will fill the newly finished museum expansion, which adds 90,000 square feet.

For more information, visit www.speedwaymotors.com/pages/carsandcoffee.