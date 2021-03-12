Carlson, Dice lead Wesleyan swim teams

Nebraska Wesleyan University swim teams, paced by freshmen Kennedy Carlson and Cael Dice, finished third in the men's final standings and fourth in the women's results at the Liberal Arts Championships competition at Decorah, Iowa.

Carlson set a new Nebraska Wesleyan school record en route to winning the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.84, and teammate Esme Sipp won the 200-yard backstroke in 2:12.65.

Dice, a Lincoln East High School graduate and the owner of two pool records at Nebraska Wesleyan University, won the 100-yard men's backstroke competition in :51.29 and tacked on first-place honors in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of :50.35. NWU teammate Sam Kelly won the men's 200-yard freestyle event in 1:45.33.

Dice also contributed to two NWU relay victories. He joined Eli Gosnell, Ethan Schmaderer and Andrew Oberg in winning the 400-yard medley relay race in 3:34.26. Dice, Oberg, Gosnell and Kelly joined forces to win the men's 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:27.90.

On the first day of the three-day meet, both NWU teams turned in season-best times in the 800-yard freestyle relay, with the men's relay clocking 7:32.72 and the women's relay posting 9:01.61.

The NWU men's team finished with 592 points, and the NWU women tallied 472 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0