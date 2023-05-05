The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition will present the second of four virtual workshops in a series designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers.

The upcoming educational workshop, “Advanced Directives, Why Everyone Needs Them & The Caregiver Organizer, a Beneficial Tool for Caregivers,” will be presented by Margaret Schaefer, JD, and Suzy Campbell via Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Schaefer, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska since 2005, will discuss how to start the difficult conversations with loved ones, and share legal resources available for organization and communication for caregivers. She is the managing attorney of the Centralized Intake Unit. She manages the intake hotlines and provides advice and assistance to callers on a wide variety of legal issues.

Campbell will share about the Caregiver Organizer, a valuable tool for caregivers where all information can be organized so it is easily accessible. It includes sections about contacts, personal information, medical, confidential, legal, end of life, resources, and tips and ideas.

This three-ring binder is especially valuable if the caregiver becomes unable to care and someone takes over. It is available to active family caregivers free of charge.

Campbell was a caregiver for her father, her sister and her husband. She worked 28 years for Aging Partners, where she and a group of five other family caregivers formed the “Caregiver Chicks.” This group developed the Caregiver Organizer so that essential information about a recipient of care would be readily available.

To register, visit: https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. Additional presentations will be announced at that link. There is no cost to attend any of these sessions; however, registration is required.