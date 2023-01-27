Caregiver webinar set for Feb. 6

Chiropractor Christopher Murray will present the first educational caregiver webinar hosted this year by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition via Zoom.
Murray will present "Becoming the Best Caregiver You Can Be: A Holistic Approach" at noon Monday, Feb. 6.
The chronic stress of caregiving can lead to mental health issues, as well as chronic issues with physical health and the likelihood of life-threatening diseases in caregivers themselves. This session will introduce family caregivers to natural ways to promote prevention, healing and self-regulation to get you on a path to better health.
To view additional information about the event and register, go to https://go.unl.edu/caregivers