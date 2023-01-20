Caregiver support meeting Tuesday at Walt Library

Suzy Campbell will share about the Caregiver Organizer at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Caregiver Organizer is a valuable tool for caregivers where all the information can be organized so it is easily accessible. There are sections about contacts, personal information, medical, confidential, legal, end of life, resources, and tips and ideas.
It is a three-ring binder, so the sections can be moved around to make it more convenient, and three-ring notepaper can be added as well for notes. There is a plastic sleeve for business cards and another for storing items such as notes and prescriptions. It is useful to take to doctor appointments and the emergency room. It is useful for anyone caring for your loved one in your absence so they have the accurate information. It can also be useful for anyone living alone in case something happens and you aren’t able to share information.
Time will be available for questions following Campbell's presentation.
The public is welcome to attend, as are spouses and other loved ones being cared for. You do not need to register. There will be folders of information/resources for each attendee. Masks are encouraged but not required. The room is readily accessible.
If you have questions, contact Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.