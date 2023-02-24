Cady Belli, physical therapist assistant at Eastmont, will present "Caregiving - how does it affect you?" at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24Feb. 28.

Belli will talk about the mental and physical side effects of caregiving, along with teaching self-care tips to enable you to better care for yourself while caregiving for another. She will lead participants in a gentle exercise to practice at home. She will also have a handout.

Time will be available for questions following Belli's presentation.

The public is welcome to attend, as are spouses and other loved ones being cared for. You do not need to register. There will be folders of information/resources for each attendee. Masks are encouraged but not required. The room is readily accessible.

If you have questions, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.