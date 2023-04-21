Patty Niemann and the Eastridge Hospice Singers will present "Peace and Comfort of Music" at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Niemann will explain their ministry. They began in 2018, first receiving hospice training through Tabitha. Then they spent time learning hymns and songs to use during their visits.

To give attendees a feel of what their life is like as hospice singers, Niemann will share some memories of past singing visits in the homes without disclosing personal information. The 12 hospice singers will sing some songs and hymns that they have sung for people during their visits. They sing a cappella, and everyone will be welcome to join them.

Niemann will bring brochures that explain the group's ministry in detail.

Updated brochures will be available in the Caregiver Education Group's folders of resources. The presentation and the folder will provide information not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors as well as professional care providers.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and the meetings are free. No registration necessary.