Jeannine Bryant, Changing Spaces SRS, Bree Henry, Center Well Home Health, and Jan Gray, Health at Home Consultants, will present "In-home Services for Caregivers & Seniors" at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

They will be sharing from their expertise and experience about the services that are available and tips to assist being able to remain living comfortably and safely in your own home. There will also be folders of resource information provided by the members of the Group to be distributed.